Pastor held for sexually assaulting minor in Karnataka

Pastor arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Karnataka

The pastor, who is also principal of the college and hails from the same district, is now in judicial custody, official said.

PTI
PTI, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 21 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 16:31 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 49-year-old pastor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl who was studying in a pre-university college attached to a city church, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered at the 'Kote' (fort) police station here under Section 3 of POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) and Section 8 and 12 of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2016, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga district Balaraju said.

Also read | Pastor, 9 others held for carrying out illegal conversion in Uttar Pradesh

The pastor, who is also principal of the college and hails from the same district, is now in judicial custody, Balaraju said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pocso
India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai

La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 