Pay revision for RTC staff soon: Karnataka Transport Minister Sriramulu

Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Saturday said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has agreed in principle for the wage revision of RTC staff and that steps would be taken to implement it soon.
The minister, however, pleaded his inability to implement the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission for the RTC employees.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a newly constructed KSRTC bus stand here, Sriramulu said, "By 2030, old buses will be replaced with new ones across the state. The RTCs have a fleet of 26,000 buses. New buses will be included into the fleet in phases," the minister added.
