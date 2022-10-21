PayCM poster case: HC bins FIR against 2 Congress leaders

The High Court of Karnataka has quashed criminal proceedings against two Congress leaders from Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district in the case of pasting a PayCM poster.

The petition challenging FIR was filed by Narayan Gowda J S, president of the Indian Youth Congress and Ramakrishna V, president of the legal cell at the Nelamangala Assembly constituency.

The FIR was registered on September 22, 2022, for the offences under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act and IPC.

The complainant, an assistant sub-inspector of Nelamangala Town police station, alleged that while on night beat duty he came across three persons pasting bills/posters on the walls in public places. The night beat police chased and caught the persons who were pasting the poster and when questioned, they informed that the petitioners had instructed them over telephone to paste bills/posters all over Nelamangala town.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the very registration of the crime is contrary to law, as the provisions do not get attracted to any act of the petitioners. On the other hand, the High Court government pleader submitted that the matter is still at the stage of investigation.

"The allegation against the petitioners is that they have telephonically instructed pasting of the bills/posters which cannot mean that they would become guilty of the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, as they have not done any act that would become an offence under the Act. If they have not done any act that would become offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the provisions of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act also cannot be laid against them, as the allegation against the petitioners admittedly is that they have telephonically instructed some other accused to lay the posters," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.