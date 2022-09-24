'PayCM' posters on Bommai found in Dakshina Kannada

'PayCM' posters on Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai found in Dakshina Kannada

After pasting the posters, the Congress workers even shared them on social media

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 24 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 15:48 ist

Posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ that was spotted in a few places in Bengaluru a few days ago, were found in Dakshina Kannada district also on Saturday.

A few posters were seen at public places in Belthangady taluk in the district.

Youth Congress leader Abhinandan Harish said, “We have initiated the campaign on the directions of the senior Congress leaders in Belthangady town. The posters were pasted in public places, especially on bus stands, public toilets and places frequently visited by students and youth. This is the campaign of the Congress against the 40 per cent commission government.”

After pasting the posters, the Congress workers even shared them on social media. “Some ‘PayCM’ posters have been removed after we pasted them in public places. We do not know who has removed it,” Abhinandan Harish added.

Meanwhile, a poster of PayMLA was also pasted in one of the public places in Belthangady. To a query, Abhinandan Harish said that the PayMLA poster has nothing to do with Congress.

