Peenya flyover mess: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai asks NHAI to allow light vehicles

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday told the Assembly that he has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately allow light vehicles on the Goraguntepalya-Peenya flyover whose closure has resulted in nightmarish traffic for commuters.

The flyover running between Goraguntepalya and Peenya 8th Mile has been closed for 56 days, throwing life out of gear for lakhs of commuters. This was raised during zero hour by Dasarahalli JD(S) MLA R Manjunath. The closure has flooded Tumakuru Road (NH 4).

“I have asked NHAI to see if light motor vehicles can be allowed after ascertaining safety aspects. They’re likely to make a decision in 2-3 days,” Bommai said.

According to Bommai, the flyover itself is of poor quality. “That’s why lakhs of people are suffering,” he said. “After repairs, a load test was done followed by a third-party test by the IISc. The cables that form the support system are buckling even after the repairs. It is unsafe for heavy vehicles.”

Bommai also said that he has written to Union Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on this. “This is an important link between north India, north Karnataka and south Karnataka,” he said.

Raising the issue, Manjunath said the elevated flyover was closed due to a “technical problem” between pillars 102 and 103. “It’s been 56 days! The NH 4 that connects 22-23 districts is seeing queues stretching up to 2-3 km. Even ambulances are stuck. Still, the toll is being collected. Lakhs of people are suffering,” the MLA said.

Even Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri pulled up the government on this matter. “This is an extremely serious issue. The flyover that is under repair has caused problems to lakhs of commuters. The government should take a strong decision,” he said.

