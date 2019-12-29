Pejawar Mutt seer had miraculous escape in car accident

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt who passed away on Sunday had a miracle escape in a car accident that took place near Tuntapur village in Raichur taluk in 1997.

The seer was seriously injured in the mishap as the car in which the pontiff was traveling, toppled.

The then State government had arranged a helicopter and the seer was airlifted to Bengaluru. The Swamiji was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru.

Then Chief Minister late J H Patel and his cabinet colleague M S Patil took a special interest in getting treatment to the departed Swamiji.

This car mishap had then grabbed national and international attention.

However, the seer had returned to Mutt after the complete recovery.