Pejawar seer critical, BSY rushes to hospital

The condition of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji remains very critical and there is a further decline in his health condition.

According to a health bulletin from Medical Superintendent, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, the seer remains unconscious and continues to be on life support systems. Tests done showed severe brain dysfunction. The seer was admitted to the hospital following suspected pneumonia on December 20.

Following deteriorating health condition of Pejawar seer, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa rushed to KMC hospital in Manipal