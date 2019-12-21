Pejawar seer in hospital with pneumonia

Pejawar Mutt pontiff Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji was admitted to KMC Manipal and placed on a ventilator in the wee hours on Friday for treatment of extensive pneumonia. According to the bulletin issued by the hospital’s spokesperson, the 89-year-old seer is being treated with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

KMC medical superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty said the seer’s condition was critical, but “haemo-dynamically stable”. A panel of doctors from the department of general medicine, critical care medicine and cardiology is continuously monitoring and providing the required treatment.

Professor, Department of general medicine, Dr Sudha Vidyasagar, heading a battery of experts, said the health condition of the seer is improving. However, the complete information over his condition will be known only after one or two days.

Dr Manjunath Hande, professor, department of general medicine, Dr Raviraja V Acharya, Professor and Head, Department of General Medicine, Dr Padmakumar, Professor, Department of Cardiology, Dr Shwethapriya, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Critical Care Medicine and Dr Vishal Shanbhag, Assistant Professor, Department of Critical Care Medicine, KMC dean, Dr Sharath Rao were present at the press meet called by the panel of doctors.

The seer was admitted to hospital in Manipal at 5 am on Friday. Around 10 pm on Thursday, the seer had suffered pain in his chest and was finding difficulty in breathing, sources said.

Initially, he was taken to Adarsha hospital in Udupi and admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for further treatment,‌ sources said. He is in the intensive care unit and has been kept under observation for the next 24 hours. However, the seer is said to have had a severe fever for three days, taken to hospital and brought back after doctors prescribed medicines.

Sources, quoting doctors, informed that his condition was stable and it was due to age-related issues that he had to be kept under observation.