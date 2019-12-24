Pejawar seer on path to recovery, say doctors

The health condition of Pejawar seer Vishweshateertha is improving but he still needs life support system for a few more days.

Manipal Group of Hospitals-Bengaluru Intensive Care Unit Pulmonary experts Dr Rajesh Shetty and Dr Satyanarayana said told media persons here on Tuesday that the seer’s health had improved.

"The clogged arteries of the seer are opening up gradually. The MRI scan conducted on the seer on previous night had not shown any alarming conditions. In fact, the scan report had confirmed normal functioning of all other organs of the seer, except some amount of infection in the lungs. The age is another factor which has delayed the recovery" Dr Shetty explained. The 89-year-old seer is under ventilator.

Generally, pneumonia requires six to eight weeks of time for recovery. However, it might go up to one or two months in case of the seer. Moreover, the strong willpower of the octogenarian might help him to recover at the earliest, the doctor said.

The seer had several other health complications when he was admitted on December 20. Interestingly, all the other health problems are completely cured, they said.

Dr Satyanarayana said seer’s blood circulation, blood pressure and oxygen level were all up to the mark and there was no reason to worry. The seer has himself controlled the blood sugar although the hospital has not attended the seer’s blood pressure problems. The experts denied reports of airlifting the seer to other hospital as KMC is equipped with state-of-the-art health care to treat the seer. Specialist from AIIMS are also constantly in touch with doctors at KMC, he added.