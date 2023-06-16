Pending compensation for fishermen to be released soon: K'taka Minister Mankal S Vaidya

Karnataka Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport Mankal S Vaidya said that steps will be taken to release compensation pending from the state government under Karnataka Fishermen Distress Relief Fund immediately.

Speaking after chairing a meeting, he said Rs 3.60 crore is pending to be released under the fund for affected fishermen in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The previous BJP government had neglected the fishermen. Of the pending amount Rs 1.60 crore will be released immediately and officials will be asked to sanction it to the applicants on seniority basis.

In Mangaluru, compensation is pending in 20 cases including the death of fishermen, damage to boats and other cases.

Even the group insurance under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has also failed to reach 20 cases in Mangaluru.

“An exception should be made to the rule that the necessary documents must be submitted within three months of the death of fisherman on any eventualities. It will be unfair to the families of fishermen who have already died. Due to lack of information, there may be delay in submitting the documents. Efforts will be made to ensure that amount reaches the fishermen by submitting an appeal to the centre to consider all the 20 cases.”

“The officials have been directed to visit the victims in case of eventualities and get all the documents required to avail the compensation so that the applications are processed within the time frame. Officials will be held responsible if the victim fishermen fail to get any compensation,” said the Minister.

He also directed the officials to publicise on group insurance under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Action plan

The Minister directed joint director of Fisheries department Harish Kumar to prepare an action plan for the quantity of kerosene required for the fishermen for 10 months. This will help the government make an effort to supply subsidised kerosene to fishermen from September 1. No kerosene was supplied for fishermen for the last few months, he said.

The Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) map prepared as per the guidelines of the 2019 notification has received approval from the concerned.

The map prepared as per the guidelines in the 2019 notification was submitted to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, for approval. Once it was approved, it was sent to the Central Government for the final clearance. With the relaxation in the rules, it will help in promoting tourism activities as well as benefit fishermen. The Minister directed officials to create awareness among people on the CRZ guidelines and relaxation.

Arrange water supply

Minister Mankal S Vaidya said that he noticed fishermen repairing fishing nets without any shed at fisheries harbour (Dakke) in Mangaluru. Further, fisherwomen did not even have water supply to clean the fishes that were cut.

The officials should take measures to ensure that water is supplied, so that fisherwomen can clean fishes that were cut before selling. Further,, asbestos sheet should be installed to protect them from rain and sun. Sheds should be constructed for the fishermen for repairing nets.