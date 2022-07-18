'People affected by landslides need to discuss ESAs'

A committee, set up to study the increasing landslides in the Western Ghats, submitted in March 2021 that 23 taluks in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada are prone to landslides.

The committee studied the previous studies on landslides and visited the areas affected since 2018. It formed the basis of the report. The destruction of forests, changes in land use, linear projects and major construction works were pushing the highly sensitive ghats to the edge, the committee found.







It recommended suitable land use planning and vulnerability mapping, slope stability, halting of mining and quarries, removing encroachment, regulating linear projects and developing a standard operating procedure for activities that alter the terrain.

Chairman of the committee Anant Hegde Ashisar said the landslide committee report seeks to protect the ghats, by keeping the livelihood of the people in focus.

"There is an emergency situation in the Western Ghats, considering the number of landslides and flood disasters in recent years. Experts appointed by the government have shown that these disasters occurred due to human interference. There is an urgent need to regulate activities which are pushing the ghats to the edge," he said.

Asked about the importance of Eco-Sensitive Areas (ESAs) in implementing the recommendations of the committee, he said a multi-pronged approach is needed to enhance awareness about the ESA. "First, the ESA notification should be studied and discussed at the village level. For this, we need to make the report accessible to the common man. Secondly, a special session should be called where people, experts and people's representatives can discuss the importance of ESA before taking a decision," he said.