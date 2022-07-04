'People demean pourakarmikas and their work'

On July 4, a longstanding demand of the pourakarmikas of Karnataka to abolish the contractual system and be recognised as permanent workers was met.

Varsha Gowda and Sweekruthi K of DH spoke to Nirmala, president of the BBMP Pourakarmika Association and a state leader for waste management workers.

The government has agreed to meet all the demands of the pourakarmikas who are protesting. What led to these protests?

The cost of living has gone up. The price of a gas cylinder or even one packet of oil has become so expensive. Because of this, our main demand was that helpers and drivers, who are considered pourakarmikas under the BBMP Act, be brought under the direct payment system. This would mean freedom from the contractual system.

We also asked for the transition of contractual workers to permanent workers in three months. We demanded that pension, education and housing facilities be provided so we can live with dignity.

Your demands have been met, what is the next course of action?

The government has accepted our demands. But who knows what will happen in the next three months? A new law can be brought in that can change everything. Today, we are feeling happy, but we will follow up to see to it that the government implements our demands.

Every year we are compelled to protest at least twice. Whenever a new government comes into power, we hope that they will meet our longstanding demands.

How would you describe the work environment of pourakarmikas?

Each and every worker faces health issues because we work in waste management. The government announces that they will give out gloves and masks once every six months, but they don’t give them even after years. They do not even provide carts to haul the trash or brooms. We are forced to bear such conditions if they want to be employed.

Till today, pourakarmikas have not been given any respect or honour. We have to fight for respect. People demean us and our work. If we ask for water to drink, they fetch it from the bathroom.

Caste and gender-based discrimination is still happening. Most pourakarmikas, about three-fourth, are Dalit women. Loaders and unloaders are also Dalits. For all of them, justice is out of reach. Under the contractual system, this situation is worse. Workers are scared to speak up because they fear that they will lose their livelihoods.

Now, we are learning and are rising up to question, to assert our rights, to speak out and show we are no less than others.