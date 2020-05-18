People from Gujarat, Maharashtra, TN not allowed: CM

  May 18 2020
While the Centre has permitted inter-state travel, Karnataka has decided not to allow inside its borders people from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu due to the high prevalence of Covid-19 in these states.

“We have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu till May 31, but they will be allowed in stages or phases,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Monday. 

“Institutional quarantine for those coming from other states will continue,” the CM said. “Only necessary travel will be allowed and traveling for other reasons will not be permitted.” According to Yediyurappa, trains will run only within the state. “Outside trains won’t be allowed till May 31,” he said.

