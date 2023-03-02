'People need to be paid Rs 500 to attend rallies': Siddaramaiah's video goes viral

A video of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah reportedly saying that people have to be paid Rs 500 for attending political rallies went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen chatting with KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi, MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, Congress Belagavi Rural District President Vinay Navalgatti, former MLA N H Konreddy and others in the ‘Prajadhawani’ bus of Congress party on Wednesday.

In response to Hebbalkar, Siddaramaiah is heard saying that people have to be paid Rs 500 to attend political rallies.

Reacting to the viral video, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "It has been Congress's tradition to pay people to attend its rallies and it's nothing new nor is it surprising. It's their tradition and people were aware of it. Congress indulges in such culture and now it has come to the fore."