People not wearing masks to face criminal cases: Bhaskar Rao

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2020, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 00:18 ist
City police chief Bhaskar Rao. Credits: DH Photo

City police chief Bhaskar Rao on Saturday passed new orders to check the spread of Covid-19.

Everyone should wear a mask covering the mouth and the nose and maintain at least one-meter distance from others. Indoor gatherings should not have more than 20 participants. Violators will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act and IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), according to the order. 

The order came into effect from Saturday and will be in force until midnight of July 26. While the government has already issued safety guidelines, the new order was necessitated because people are still prone to the deadly disease, Rao stated. 

