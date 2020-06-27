People not wearing masks to face criminal cases: Bhaskar Rao

City police chief Bhaskar Rao on Saturday passed new orders to check the spread of Covid-19.

Everyone should wear a mask covering the mouth and the nose and maintain at least one-meter distance from others. Indoor gatherings should not have more than 20 participants. Violators will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act and IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), according to the order.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

The order came into effect from Saturday and will be in force until midnight of July 26. While the government has already issued safety guidelines, the new order was necessitated because people are still prone to the deadly disease, Rao stated.