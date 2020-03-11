People perform puja to eradicate coronavirus in Karnataka's Hubballi

Hubballi: People perform puja to eradicate coronavirus

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  • Mar 11 2020, 17:16pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 17:16pm ist
Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorusaviramutt and Basavalinga Swamiji of Rudrakshimutt performed puja. (DH Photo)

Seeking eradication of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), a special puja was performed at Gurusiddheshwar Karthrugadduge at Moorusaviramutt in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorusaviramutt and Basavalinga Swamiji of Rudrakshimutt performed puja. Later, they also displayed placards having messages about the importance of Indian lifestyle, Indian festivals and cleanliness.

"We have prayed for the total eradication of coronavirus. In the background of coronavirus scare, people should be alert while celebrating the Holi festival, and they should maintain cleanliness," Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji said.

The puja was organised by 'Hubballi Jaggalagi Habba' organising committee. Mahesh Tenginkai, Shivu Menasinkai, Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi, and others were present.

