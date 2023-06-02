People should stop burgling fence on express highway: MP Pratap Simha

MP Pratap Simha urged the people not to burgle fence, anglers and bracings on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Express Highway.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that they are planning to seek Rs 80 crore from the state government to install CCTV cameras for surveillance on the expressway.

“Until then, people should not steal these fences, as it is their own property. Express highway is access controlled, since vehicles move in high speed. People should not remove the fence to cross roads, for their own safety,” he said.

Regarding water logging on the expressway, during rain, Simha said, “It is only when it rain, we will know the problems, we will clear blocked holes and fix the issue.”

Ch’nagar Covid death investigation

Reacting to the state government’s plan to order an investigation into the death due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar during the Covid pandemic, Simha said, “The government should order investigation regarding all allegations made during the election, including 40% commission. Those who have taken a bribe should not be in the BJP. They should be in jail. We want the BJP to be clean.”

On appointment of leader of opposition in the Assembly, he said that it would be decided before the new state government presents its new budget.

Simha said that they have finished land acquisition for Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane road. The work will begin shortly, he added.