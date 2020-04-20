'Action if COVID-19 victims' info put on social media'

People warned against sharing info about coronavirus victims, patients on social media in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 20 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 15:24 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Dakshina Kannada police have warned of stringent legal action against people who share photos of the cornavirus victims in the district and other patients on social websites.

District Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad in a release, warned the people that strict legal action will be taken against those who flout rules.

Police have noted that the photo of the woman COVID-19 victim is being shared on social media.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

Providing any information about coronavirus-infected patients or victims publicly is a punishable offence, he said.

The police are putting together information about the people who shared the photo and other information about the COVID-19 in the district and have initiated legal action.

A 50-year old woman from Bantwal had died of Covid-19 at the Wenlock hospital here on Sunday.

She is the first coronavirus victim in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Dakshina Kannada
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 