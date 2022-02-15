Permit students to wear additional cloth: Petitioner in hijab case

Senior advocate Devadatta Kamath, appearing for the petitioners from Kundapur college in Udupi district, on Tuesday requested the court to permit the petitioners to wear an additional cloth matching the colour of uniform to cover their heads.

Concluding his arguments, Devadatta Kamath said that the interim order passed by the full bench on February 10, 2022, restraining students from wearing religious garments on school premises suspended fundamental rights.

“I respectfully submit that the sweep of your lordships order is extremely broad. I say that the order is in the teeth of Article 25 and also other constitutional rights. Meanwhile, please permit us to carry out religious faith subject to whatever conditions that the court may impose. We will have the same uniform, but we will just wear an additional head scarf,” he requested the court. Earlier, he cited judgments of the Supreme Court as well as certain judgments from foreign courts.

He submitted that the essence of Article 25 of the Constitution protects the practice of faith, but not a mere display of religious identity or jingoism. Senior counsel Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for one student from Udupi, said that as per the statement of objections filed by the government, as of now, uniform has not been prescribed and it has proposed a high-level committee.

Also read: Students, parents in Karnataka remain firm on hijab

On delegating decisions to fix uniforms to College Committee Development Committee (CDC), Kumar said CDC is a non-existing body under the Karnataka Education Act. The full bench rejected the Interlocutory Applications (IA) filed on behalf of the students from government college in Udupi, requesting the court to permit them to wear dupatta of the uniform over their heads.

When the advocate on record mentioned the IA, advocate general Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted that the affidavit of the petitioners has not been filed along with the IA. The advocate submitted that he has mentioned the reasons for not being able to get the affidavit and cited civil rules. However, the bench said that it is a bad practice and rejected the applications and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

Watch latest videos by DH here: