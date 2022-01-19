PES colleges closed till January 23 after 107 students contract Covid

As the students in the hostel of PES Trust have contracted Covid infection, the institutions of the trust have cancelled physical classes and declared a holiday from January 19 to 23.

In view of the students’ safety, the classes will not be conducted up to January 23. However, online classes will be conducted. It may be mentioned that after a few students tested positive the administration subjected around 300 students for Covid test and 107 out of them tested positive.

In addition, the management board has restricted the entry of people into its sports complex. Hundreds of people visit its stadium for walking during the early hours and evenings. The complex comprises a swimming pool, cricket pitch and badminton classes and a gymnasium. Now, the entry has been restricted in view of the safety of sportspersons.

The students attending colleges after January 24 should mandatorily furnish Covid negative reports. As per Covid guidelines, issued by the government, the colleges would be sanitised regularly. It is the responsibility of the organisation to protect the students and the staff, said Trust president K S Vijay Anand, in a press release.

