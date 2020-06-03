PETA flayed for comparing Indian, Chinese wet markets

The Karnataka State Poultry Farmers and Breeders’ Association (KPFBA) has criticised the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for a recent advertisement by the latter, which compares the Indian wet markets with those in China and says these markets are be likely breeding grounds for the Coronavirus.

The association has decided to approach the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) against the “misleading advertisement”.

The PETA advertisement, which was recently published in certain newspapers, stated, “India’s live-animal meat markets, factory farms and slaughter houses are as filthy as China’s ‘wet markets,’ where this pandemic likely started…”

It further goes on to say that meat-eating is not required as it is linked to heart disease, cancer, stroke etc, calling for people to give up meat.

Irked by the advertisement, the state poultry association said PETA’s portrayal of Indian wet markets was far from reality. In an official release, the association has stated that the Indian and Chinese markets were incomparable.

“The wet market in Wuhan sold live and slaughtered species of snakes, baby crocodiles, bats, beavers, and other wild animals. In India, it is not the case where it is mostly poultry meat, sheep, and fish,” the release said.

The dietary prescription of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) recommends meat as a source of proteins. The PETA India should not impose dietary choice on citizens in a culturally, socially, and economically diverse country like India, it further emphasised.

KPFBA president B Sushanth Rai said the poultry business, in general, had progressed with technology while taking into account the issues around hygiene.

“We agree that there are a few unregistered shops falling short of standards. We are already in talks with officials in civic bodies such as BBMP to fix these issues,” he said.

Generalising the market conditions and further correlating meat-eating to lifestyle diseases was inaccurate. Such advertisements would have an adverse impact on the livelihoods of poultry farmers, the association contended. According to the association, the poultry business in India generated an annual revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore.