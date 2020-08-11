Pleas filed in Karnataka HC to postpone Comed-K exam

A petition has been filed before the Karnataka High Court seeking postponement of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) entrance examination in view of increasing cases of Covid-19. The exam is scheduled for August 19.

The petition has been filed by advocate Abdulla Mannan Khan and is likely to come up for hearing this week. The petitioner stated that approximately 70,000-80,000 students will appear for the examination and that the conduct of the examination will worsen the situation of Covid-19.

The petitioner also stated that other professional exams have also been postponed. He said the examinations, like All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on August 16, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) examination 2020, which was to be held on August 22, have been postponed indefinitely.