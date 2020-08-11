Petition filed in Karnataka HC to postpone Comed-K exam

Pleas filed in Karnataka HC to postpone Comed-K exam

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS,
  • Aug 11 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 22:37 ist

A petition has been filed before the Karnataka High Court seeking postponement of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) entrance examination in view of increasing cases of Covid-19. The exam is scheduled for August 19.

The petition has been filed by advocate Abdulla Mannan Khan and is likely to come up for hearing this week. The petitioner stated that approximately 70,000-80,000 students will appear for the examination and that the conduct of the examination will worsen the situation of Covid-19.

The petitioner also stated that other professional exams have also been postponed. He said the examinations, like All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on August 16, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) examination 2020, which was to be held on August 22, have been postponed indefinitely.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

 