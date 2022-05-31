Petroleum dealers across Karnataka to protest on May 31

Petroleum dealers across Karnataka to protest today

Dealers in 23 other states of the country are also protesting to demand higher margin and protest sudden cuts in excise duty

Chirajneevi Kulkarni
Chirajneevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 02:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Petroleum dealers across the state have decided not to purchase petrol and diesel from oil depots on Tuesday as a mark of protest.

Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Dealers has joined the dealers in 23 other states of the country to demand higher margin and protest sudden cuts in excise duty.

A Taranath of the Federation said steps have been taken to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public. "We had to take up this protest as the government has failed to consider our demands despite repeated requests. However, members of the public need not panic as there we have enough fuel stock in the petrol stations," he said.

