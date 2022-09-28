PFI ban long-pending, even Opposition in favour of it: Bommai

PFI ban long-pending, even Oppn in favour of it: Bommai

Hailing the ban, Bommai said no destructive activities will be allowed under the watch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 28 2022, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 13:27 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the ban on PFI was “a long-pending demand” and that even the Opposition wanted the organisation to be prohibited.

“This was expected…It was a long-pending demand by the people of the state that this organisation should be banned. Even Opposition parties such as CPI, CPM and Congress demanded the ban,” Bommai told reporters.

Read | Now-banned PFI was under radar of government agencies for long

Bommai said the PFI was “repeatedly” involved in “destructive activities” across the country. “PFI is an avatar of SIMI and KFD. They don’t have faith in law of the land, they don’t believe in harmony, peace and tolerance,” he said.

According to Bommai, PFI received orders from foreign soil. “Many of their top leaders got training across the border,” he said. “Even in Karnataka, it’s out in the open that they conducted destructive activities,” he said.

Hailing the ban, Bommai said no destructive activities will be allowed under the watch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “There were questions on when the PFI will be banned. We have the answer now,” he said, urging citizens not to keep any association with a banned organisation.

Check out all newsletters

PFI
PFI Ban
UAPA
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

