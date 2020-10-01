PG doctors challenge urban service rule in Karnataka HC

Post graduate degree and diploma medical students have filed an appeal before the High Court, challenging the notification envisaging one-year compulsory training in urban areas after the completion of the course.

The appeal, filed by 281 students, contended that students have secured the seats under the private, management and NRI quotas and are paying huge tuition fee, ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 75 lakh every year.

The appeal filed by Dr Sadhwini M N and others challenged the notification dated July 23, 2020 and also the single judge bench order on August 30, 2020.

The single judge passed a common order in which the validity of Section 4 of the Karnataka Compulsory Service Training by Candidates Completed Medical Course (KCS) Act 2012 was also upheld.

As per Section 3 of the Act, the candidates are required to undergo one-year training in rural government hospitals after the completion of the MBBS course. Section 4 of the Act was amended in 2017. It envisages one-year compulsory training in urban areas after the completion of the PG course. The petitioners prayed for quashing of Section 4, stating that it negates the very purpose of the enactment.

Though not parties before the single bench, the students submitted they moved the appeal because it applies to them. The counsel appearing for the petitioners said that the Director of Medical Education at the RGUHS is not issuing credentials to successful candidates in view of the notification and the single bench’s order.

The petitioners submitted that the challenge was only against bringing them under the provision of the KCS Act and they have no issues serving under the Disaster Management Act.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi ordered issuance of notice to the state government.