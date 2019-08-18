Phone tapping case: State to seek CBI probe

The State government will hand over the case of alleged phone tapping to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he would write to CBI on Monday seeking the central agency to probe the case. "Several leaders, including Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, have sought a high-level probe into the case," he said.

Recently, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, has recommended a high-level probe while submitting an interim report on the case of a leaked phone conversation between Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Bhaskar Rao and one Faraz Ahmed. Following the leak of the conversation, there were widespread allegations of phone tapping by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. A H Vishwanath, one of the rebel legislators disqualified for defection, had alleged that phones of all rebel MLAs were tapped in an attempt to blackmail them towards withdrawing their resignations.

Several BJP leaders, including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, have directly accused Kumaraswamy of being behind the episode to save his government which was then rocked by dissidence within. The coalition government ultimately collapsed last month with the chief minister losing the trust vote in the assembly. Kumaraswamy on his part has denied the allegations. "There was no need for me to remain in and save the chair (of CM) by tapping phones. Allegations made against me by some people in this matter is far from the truth," he had tweeted.

The controversy surfaced as Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao earlier this month ordered an inquiry into phone tapping incident against the backdrop of a recently leaked telephone conversation purportedly between him and someone in Delhi lobbying on his behalf with some politicians for the post he is occupying now.

With PTI inputs