PHOTOS: Military policemen graduate in style

Ninety-four recruit trainees from the Corps of Military Police joined the Indian Army and attained the rank of a regular soldier at a passing out and attestation parade held at the CMP Centre and School in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The passing out parade cum oath-taking ceremony marks the culmination of a rigorous 61 weeks of basic military training and department technical training at the centre.

Major General MJS Tiwana, Provost Marshal of Corps of Military Police, reviewed the parade and presented medals to the top performing recruits, a proud moment for the kith and kin who had come from distant towns and cities to witness the ceremony.

Shwet Ashwa, the Military Police Motorcycle display team, performed daredevil stunts for the occasion.