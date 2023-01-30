Physical disability should never become one’s mental weakness: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that physical disability should never become one's mental weakness.

He was speaking after distributing devices to over 1,500 physically challenged beneficiaries, under various schemes of the department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, at an event on the premises of Srikanteshwara temple, at Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district on Sunday.

Bommai said, "Physical disability is a challenge, but such people will be specially-abled. They are children of God and will be blessed with special inner strength. They should not feel inferior to anyone, be confident and move ahead in life and prosper."

The CM said, "After I became the chief minister, I increased the pension for those with 40 per cent disability to Rs 1,000. All have equal rights in democracy. But some need support to avail those equal rights and benefits. Elected representatives and the government officials must ensure that benefits of all the schemes reach beneficiaries, especially those meant for physically challenged, women, children and backward class communities, for the prosperity and harmony of the society."

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad, Nanjangud MLA Harshvardhan, DC Dr K V Rajendra, Mysuru Division Regional Commissioner, G C Prakash, Zilla Panchayat CEO, B R Poornima and others were present.

CM Bommai also offered prayers at Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud on Sunday.