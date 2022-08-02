PIL challenges allotment of 116 acres to Chanakya University

The High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to state government and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) on a PIL challenging the allotment of 116.16 acres of industrial land near Devanahalli to establish Chanakya University. A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe ordered notice on the PIL filed by Sudha Katwa, a Bengaluru-based advocate.

The petition has prayed for quashing the April 28, 2021 government order and June 24, 2021 allotment letter issued in favour of Center for Education and Social Studies (CESS). The petitioner claimed that the land allotted to CESS for setting of the private university by name ‘Chanakya University’, was part of 1,210.8 acres of land acquired by the KIADB for the purpose of Hi-Tech Aerospace and Defence Park Phase-2 project.

The petitioner submitted that CESS had made a specific request to then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for allotment of 130 acres of KIADB land at the acquisition cost. A decision was taken by the state cabinet to allot 116.16 acres of land at the cost of Rs 50.2 crore.

The petitioner said that KIADB has provided under the RTI, the break-up of cost involved in bulk allotment of land at High-Tech Aerospace and Defence Park Phase-2 project. According to the information furnished, the KIADB has fixed the cost of undeveloped area at Rs 1.61 crore per acre. The petitioner said as per this calculation, the CESS had to pay Rs 187 crore for 116.16 acres. The petitioner also added that as per KIADB’s August 26, 2021 notification, the cost of land is Rs 2.98 crore per acre.

The petitioner alleged that though the lands were acquired from the farmers for industrial purposes, the government changed its stand to allot the land for establishing private university. The petitioner has also claimed that the proposal has also not been placed before the State High Level Clearance Committee.

“Even at the cost of bulk allotment of land to CESS, there is a loss of Rs 137 crore. Neither the government nor the KIADB has the power to allot the public land to private entities at their whims and fancies sacrificing public interest. Thus, the action of the government in allotting the land at a concessional rate of Rs 50 crore is arbitrary,” the petition alleged.