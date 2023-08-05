PIL in High Court challenges law to protect illegal structures after 2009

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered issuing a notice to the state government in a PIL petition that questions the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act 2021.

The legislation seeks to protect illegal religious structures existing as of the date of commencement of the Act.

The petition is filed by D Keshavamurthy, a resident of Bengaluru. He stated that Section 3 of the Act is specifically aimed at negating the high court orders in an earlier PIL petition on the issue of illegal religious structures as well as various directions issued by the apex court in 2009.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale granted three weeks time to the state government to submit a response through the Advocate General as the constitutional validity of an enactment is challenged.

The petitioner said that on September 29, 2009, the apex court had passed a specific order stating that henceforth, no unauthorised construction shall be carried out or permitted in the name of a temple, church, mosque or gurdwara, etc, on public streets, public parks or other public places.

Subsequently, on January 31, 2018, the apex court issued a direction to all the high courts to monitor the issue. The High Court of Karnataka had registered a suo motu PIL petition on October 30, 2019, and sought a compliance report on the directions issued by the apex court, the petitioner said.

According to the petitioner, while the apex court directed that no unauthorised religious construction should be carried out or permitted after September 29, 2009, the impugned Act has sought to protect illegal structures after September 29, 2009, and until October 21, 2021.

“The impugned Act treats legal and illegal structures prior to October 21, 2021, alike and the same amounts to treating unequals as equals. The constructions that are and will continue to be in contravention of various applicable statutes as Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961, Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority Act, 1985 and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020 are extended protection by the impugned Act. Therefore, the Act is also against the rule of law,” the petition states.