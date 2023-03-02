Pilgrimage circuits to be developed in K'taka: Bommai

Pilgrimage circuits to be developed in Karnataka: Bommai

Bommai the state government had proposed to develop temples and pilgrim tourism circuits in the state on the lines of Varanasi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 02 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 09:22 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Chhatrapati Shivaji statue unveiling ceremony by beating drums, at Rajhansgad fort in Belagavi taluk on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai brought curtains down on the controversy revolving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajhansgad Fort near Belagavi, by unveiling the larger-than-life statue of the Maratha warrior on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that Belgaum Rural Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had locked horns with both claiming to have developed the Rajhansgad Fort and installed the statue of Shivaji. While Hebbalkar had fixed March 5 for unveiling the statue during a Congress programme, the state government fixed the March 2 muhurat.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Shivaji statue event, Bommai said, “The then chief minister Yediyurappa had sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the development of Rajhansgad fort in 2008. Janardhan Reddy was the tourism minister then. Funds were released because of the efforts of former Belgaum Rural MLA Sanjay Patil. Hence, it is our right to unveil the statue.”  

The chief minister said the state government had proposed to develop temples and pilgrim tourism circuits in the state on the lines of Varanasi. “Places associated with the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the state too will be part of it,” he said. “We want to develop 10 to 12 pilgrim tourism circuits across the state. We shall take all measures to conserve historical places as people like to visit them,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

 