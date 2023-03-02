Pilgrimage circuits to be developed in Karnataka: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai brought curtains down on the controversy revolving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajhansgad Fort near Belagavi, by unveiling the larger-than-life statue of the Maratha warrior on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that Belgaum Rural Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had locked horns with both claiming to have developed the Rajhansgad Fort and installed the statue of Shivaji. While Hebbalkar had fixed March 5 for unveiling the statue during a Congress programme, the state government fixed the March 2 muhurat.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Shivaji statue event, Bommai said, “The then chief minister Yediyurappa had sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the development of Rajhansgad fort in 2008. Janardhan Reddy was the tourism minister then. Funds were released because of the efforts of former Belgaum Rural MLA Sanjay Patil. Hence, it is our right to unveil the statue.”

The chief minister said the state government had proposed to develop temples and pilgrim tourism circuits in the state on the lines of Varanasi. “Places associated with the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the state too will be part of it,” he said. “We want to develop 10 to 12 pilgrim tourism circuits across the state. We shall take all measures to conserve historical places as people like to visit them,” he added.