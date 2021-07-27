Plaints galore before KSCPCR over blocking of online classes

It’s been hardly a month since classes for the current academic year commenced, but complaints are on the rise, before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), against schools over blocking online classes.

As per the data available with the commission, for the last two weeks, around 20 complaints were received from parents of different private unaided schools in Bengaluru and a majority of them are affiliated to central boards. Recently, the commission issued notices to over 15 schools, asking them to unblock the online classes.

An official from the Commission told DH, “After the recent hearing of the cases by the Commission, some schools have unblocked the online classes. But fresh cases have started coming in.”

According to parents, this is mainly because of the silence on the part of the department of public instruction over the fee controversy.

Officials from the department said, “As the matter is in High Court, we have requested the court to constitute a committee of retired judges to decide over it.”

However, private school managements are demanding that parents clear at least half of the fees.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “It is difficult for schools to sustain if the parents refuse to pay the fees. If parents want their children to continue with the online classes, at least they must pay the minimum fees for the current academic year. Even the authorities like KSCPCR must understand the crisis that the schools are in.”

Some of the parents have approached the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority over the fee issues and have requested for legal assistance.

During the 2020-21 academic year, the government had issued an order reducing the fees by 30%, but it was only for that academic year.

This year, there is no decision yet from the government or the department.