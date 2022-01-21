Plan to amend IAS rules is 'evil', says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging the state government to oppose the Centre's proposed amendment to the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

The proposed amendment will essentially take away the power of states to override New Delhi’s request seeking officers on central deputation. The Centre has asked the states to get back with its opinion before January 25.

"As per the proposed amendment, the Centre can summon IAS and IPS officers and send back them to the state at its will," Siddaramaiah stated. "At present, the state government has to permit an IAS/IPS officer to go on central deputation. The Centre has now come forward to blatantly throw away this power of the states."

Siddaramaiah said the proposed amendment is against federalism. "Authority over officers means control over administration. If state governments don't have control over their officers, how can people's work get done? The Centre is attempting to bring this evil amendment to exert control over elected state governments," he said.

"We must tell the BJP government in the Centre to act in line with the ideals of the founding fathers of the Constitution. Therefore, I demand that an emergency meeting be called with opposition parties to discuss this and convey the state's disapproval to the Centre," he said.

In the Centre's proposal sent to all chief secretaries of the states on January 12, the Rules will be inserted with the following clause: “In specific situations where services of cadre officer(s) are required by the central government in the public interest, the central government may seek the services of such officer(s) for posting under the central government…and the state government concerned shall give effect to the decision of the central government within the specified time.”

According to the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Karnataka has 267 IAS officers and 18 of them are on central deputation.

