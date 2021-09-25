Plans afoot to make Sunday working day for health staff: CM Bommai

The Karnataka government is mulling over making Sunday a working day for the health staff and allow them to take weekly off on one of the week days, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Many visit hospitals for treatment on Sundays. They find it difficult to avail of treatment since most of the doctors and paramedic staff take break from work on Sundays. Hence, the government is considering a proposal to make Sunday a working day for the health staff and instead allow them take off on a week day, Bommai told reporters.

On the row over land allotment to the proposed Chanakya University, the CM said, "It is not fair on Congress' part to oppose land allotment to Chanakya University. We know the extent of land allotted to the educational institutes by the Congress when they were in power, he charged.

