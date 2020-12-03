Plea in Karnataka High Court seeks ban on online gambling

The High Court has ordered notice to the state government on a PIL seeking direction to ban all forms of online gambling and betting till appropriate regulations are framed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka directed the government to submit a response before January 12, 2021.

The PIL was filed by D Sharada, a resident of Davangere. The petitioner submitted that there is a need for regulating online gambling. However, the government has not created any regulatory regime and regulations for online games, gambling or betting of any nature.

The gullible and hapless sections of the society, particularly the youth, are falling prey to online gambling and betting in the midst of a pandemic situation, the petition said.

The petitioner claimed that the High Courts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have directed their respective jurisdictional state legislatures to explore the possibilities of regulating the regime.

“The state has no mechanism to monitor whether any online game or activity is a game of chance or involves skill. For instance, it is well-settled today that the Game of Rummy is a game of skill. However, what holds good for the game in the offline mode may not be true for the online mode. The state has not bothered to create any monitoring mechanism to ascertain whether the online Rummy offered by various virtual gaming platforms,” the petition said.

The petition said many other puritan games of chance are in vogue on the internet, which are very easily accessible and played by persons of all age groups, including children.