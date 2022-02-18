Plea in SC seeking bench to hear Krishna water dispute

Plea in SC seeking bench to hear Krishna water dispute

The CJI, while agreeing to consider the plea, sought to know if there was a possibility of mediation

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 04:33 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

A plea was made in the Supreme Court on Friday to constitute a bench to deal with a matter related to the distribution of Krishna water among Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Senior advocates Shyam Divan and C S Vaidyanathan mentioned it before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana on behalf of Karnataka and Telangana respectively.

Divan said after the recusal of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna, a fresh bench has to be set up.

The CJI, while agreeing to consider the plea, sought to know if there was a possibility of mediation. To this, Divan said though certain aspects can be mediated upon, there are still several issues that require the court’s intervention.

In August 2021 too, the CJI had suggested mediation in the matter. However, Andhra Pradesh had said there was no such a possibility.

On January 10, both Justices Chandrachud and Bopanna opted out of the hearing, saying that they belong to the affected states.

Previously, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar (since expired) had withdrawn themselves from the case.

“We don’t want ourselves to be the target of invectives. Day in and day out, we have been hearing cases arising out of our home states, but it is better the matter is placed before some other bench,” Justice Chandrachud had then said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Supreme Court
river krishna
Telengana
Andhra Pradesh
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

 