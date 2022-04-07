Plea moved against 'economic boycott' of minority community

A petition, seeking action over the call for an ‘economic boycott’ against the minority community in connection with the halal meat controversy, came up before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.

A single-judge bench, presided over by Justice S G Pandit, asked the petitioner to comply with office objections raised by the registry, including the objection calling upon him to show how his personal rights are affected.

The petition has been filed by Mohammed Khaleelulla, a human rights activist and a resident of Nagamangala town in Mandya district.

The bench said the matter will be listed once the office objections, raised by the registry, are complied with.

The petitioner has cited several statements by the politicians and right-wing activists that appeared in the media/social media calling for an ‘economic boycott’ of the minority community.

He has claimed that such calls are in violation of the rights guaranteed under the Constitution and also against the concept of brotherhood, unity and integrity.

According to the petitioner, such calls for boycott contravene Articles 17 and 19 of the Constitution and that the authorities have failed to take any action on the issue.

The petitioner cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Tehseen Poonawalla case in which guidelines were laid down to prevent incidents of hate speech and curb mob violence.

He has sought directions to the state government for action against the respondents, including politicians, who have indulged in hate speech. Further, he has prayed for a direction to the authorities to spread awareness using broadcast/telecast/webcast stating that hate speech, mob violence and mob lynching invite serious consequences, as directed by the Apex Court in the Tehseen Poonawalla case.

Also, the petitioner has prayed for setting up designated courts for speedy trials of cases involving mob violence and mob lynching.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: