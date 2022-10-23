PM condoles death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker

PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani

Mamani, a three-time MLA representing the Saudatti constituency, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi
  Oct 23 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 13:48 ist
Karnataka Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani. Credit: Special arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani and said he was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment.

Mamani, a three-time MLA representing the Saudatti constituency, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following a severe illness. He was 56.

Also Read — Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

