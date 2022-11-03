PM likely to launch 'Thirst-free Karnataka' scheme

PM Modi likely to launch 'Thirst-free Karnataka' scheme on November 11

Modi is scheduled to visit the state on November 11 to open the Kempegowda statue near the Bengaluru airport

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Nov 03 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 22:38 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraja (Byrathi) on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch 'Thirst-Free Karnataka' drinking water scheme on November 11.

This is aimed at providing piped water supply connection in all urban local bodies, excluding Bengaluru, under the Amrut 2.0 scheme.

"We will soon finalise the tender process to launch this scheme. Both governments together have earmarked Rs 7,620 crore for this scheme," the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on November 11 to open the Kempegowda statue near the Bengaluru airport. He will also inaugurate the airport's second terminal and flag off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat train.

Narendra Modi
Karnataka
drinking water

