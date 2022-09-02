PM Modi proud of Karnataka's 'green technology' for state refineries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the country is moving ahead with the vision of green growth and green jobs and the technology used in the refineries in Karnataka reflects the vision of green growth.

PM Modi was addressing the crowd after launching the mechanisation of berth number 14 at New Mangalore Port for handling containers and cargo. He also dedicated Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)’s two projects—BS VI upgradation and Sea Water Desalination plant—to the nation.

Modi also launched infrastructural projects in the district at an event at Goldfinch City ground in Bangrakuloor. The projects included laying the foundation stone for integrated LPG and bulk Petroleum Oil and Lubricants facility, construction of storage tanks, edible oil refinery, edible oil storage, bitumen storage and allied facilities, and development of a fishing harbour at Kulai.

"Thanks to the desalination unit, the Mangaluru refinery’s dependence on river water for its requirement would be reduced to a great extent," Modi claimed.

Stating that port capacity in the country has doubled in the last eight years, the prime minister stressed that infrastructure growth was key to the development of a modern India. Once the projects get completed, they will boost the economy, and help the fishermen in the region. The projects will also help increase the handling capacity and efficiency of the New Mangalore Port.

“For a developed India, the manufacturing sector and ‘Make in India’ need to be expanded. Besides, we need to increase exports and make products cost competitive. India had given the emphasis on port-led development. India is a land of new opportunities. The commissioning of INS Vikrant is a proud moment for all citizens. The development projects will help in strengthening trade and commerce with an increase in ease of doing business,” PM Modi said.

“The country was witnessing huge opportunities—be it territorial security or economic security,” he asserted.

“Through One District One Product programme, we will be able to open market opportunities for artisans in Karnataka. Success of ‘Make in India’ has helped in increasing exports, which are crucial for the development of India. To support this, the government is developing infrastructure for better logistics,” he said.

According to him, he was happy that the “double engine government” in Karnataka was working to fulfil the needs and aspirations of the people at a faster pace. Projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore on the development of roads were in the pipeline in Karnataka, he announced.

Among the various schemes taken up to help the poor, the PM said: “Ayushman Bharat has played an important role in ensuring the poor are able to afford quality healthcare and their families do not become debt-ridden due to medical expenses. Expenses of the poor worth Rs 50,000 crore of four crore people have been borne by the government under the scheme in the country. About 30 lakh have benefited in Karnataka. Through infrastructure development, we can create new jobs and create new opportunities.”

He also detailed how under the Jal Jeevan Mission, water was being supplied to 30 lakh households in the state. PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi benefitted two lakh street vendors, and small businessmen received Rs 2 lakh crore under the Mudra Yojana in Karnataka, he explained.

Stressing on tourism development, as it will help the local economy, Modi said: “New Mangaluru Port is working towards adding more facilities to promote cruise tourism. During the cruise season, 25,000 tourists were handled at the port. There is a need to make use of the coastline. The Kulai fisheries harbour was a long-pending demand of the people of the region.”

The prime minister also stressed on digital payments and faster internet connectivity and informed the gathering that 6 lakh villages would be connected through an optical fibre. “The 5G will usher in a revolution in the country,” he said.

At the beginning of the event, Modi was felicitated with the regional sweet ‘peta’ and jasmine flower garland, and he was presented with a memento of Udupi Krishna and a statue of Parashurama. On his arrival at the venue, the New Mangalore Port Authority officials gave him a 3D presentation on the projects to be inaugurated and foundations to be laid, along with the low-down on the growth of the New Mangalore Port.