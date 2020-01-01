PM Modi to arrive in Bengaluru for 2-day state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday. He will be in Karnataka till Friday afternoon, following which he will depart to Delhi.

Modi will land in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, following which he will visit the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. He will participate in a public gathering scheduled at Junior College Grounds in the city, where Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony and distribution of fishing equipment to the beneficiaries is scheduled. At the event, the prime minister will electronically transfer Rs 12,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, to six crore farmers.

The Kisan Samman programme was earlier scheduled in Bengaluru. It was shifted to Tumakuru after Modi expressed his wish to take darshan of Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami’s Gadduge (final resting place), Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters.

During his visit to Gadduge, Modi will plant a sapling of Bilva Patre and interact with the students of the mutt. He will then lay a foundation stone for Shivakumara Swami museum.

After spending 40 minutes at Siddaganga Mutt, he will return to Bengaluru and visit the Defence Research Development Organisation to take stock of the developments at the research institute. He will stay overnight at Raj Bhavan.

On January 3, on Friday, the prime minister will inaugurate the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences in the city, before returning to the national capital in the afternoon.