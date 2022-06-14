PM Modi to inaugurate new ITIs, BASE campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), which have been upgraded as 'Technology Hubs', during his visit to the state on June 20.

The new-look ITIs will provide training, employment and entrepreneurship to over one lakh individuals every year through short- and long-term courses.

The ITIs have been developed at a cost of Rs 4,636 crore in association with Tata Technologies and 20 other industry partners.

While Tata and other industry partners pitched in Rs 4,080 crore, the state government has spent around Rs 600 crore.

"Through this upgradation programme, we have created dedicated workshops and technology labs in all the 150 ITIs," an official said.

Higher Education and Skill Development Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, "Innovative courseware, as per the industry requirement, has been developed and future best facilities are provided at these institutes. This is mainly to ensure that trained and certified ITI graduates who are industry-ready for deployment within the smart manufacturing industry with higher salary packages."

BASE campus opening

The Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) is all set for the inauguration of its new campus on June 20 after missing the schedule twice due to changes in Modi’s schedule.

The BBMP has relaid all roads on the Jnana Bharathi campus for Modi's visit. As per the protocol, speed breakers have been removed. Installation of additional CCTV cameras and a helipad is under process.

The BASE campus is constructed on 43 acres of land on the Jnana Bharathi campus at a cost of Rs 150 crore. This institution has been set up in line with the London School of Economics and the third batch of 250 students has been enrolled.

The academic sessions of the BASE were inaugurated by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2017.

During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Modi is slated to take part in a series of events. On June 20, he will be in Bengaluru and on June 21, he will go to Mysuru for International Yoga Day.

His other programmes include the inauguration of the Centre for Brain Research and Super Computing facility at IISc, the inauguration of the Baiyyappanahalli Terminal and the foundation stone laying of the Bengaluru suburban rail project.