PM Modi's Krishi Samman scheme: Thousands yet to benefit

Thousands of farmers are yet to get their installment under the ‘Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman’ scheme of the Union government in Chamarajanagar district.

According to the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman scheme, farmers are paid Rs 6,000 per year, in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

About 1,11,199 farmers of the district have registered under the scheme. Out of this, 1,01,878 farmers have been identified for the PM’s scheme. The registration of the remaining farmers is delayed due to non-availability of proper documents and other issues.

Out of 1,01,878 farmers identified for the scheme, 97,597 have been disbursed the first installment, 96,966 have received the second and 64,405 have received the third installment.

According to the details available, around 4,281 farmers have not received the first installment, 11,912 farmers the second installment and 37,473, the third installment. Around 97% of farmers have received the first two installments and 63% of them the third installment. In all, the Union government has settled Rs 51.79 crore to the farmers so far.

Uploaded online

When contacted, officers of the Agriculture department, claimed that the farmers, who have provided their Aadhaar number, bank account number and self declaration have been benefited under the scheme and the money is deposited in their account.

Those having problems in bank accounts and others are facing the delay. All measures are being taken to resolve the issues. The details of the farmers are being uploaded online every day. However, the farmers will get money to their accounts once their problems are sorted out, they said.

Joint Director of Agriculture department H T Chandrakala told DH that the money being deposited to the farmers account under Krishi Samman scheme is a continuous process.

The farmers can still register and apply for the scheme. If all the information provided are accurate, the money automatically gets deposited to their accounts, she said.

Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene district president Honnuru Prakash said, “Not only the Krishi Samman Scheme, the farmers are not able to benefit from other government schemes due to errors in the documents related to bank accounts, Aadhaar and others. The district administration should take measures to resolve the issues faced by farmers.”