PM Modi's post-Budget speech to be screened across Karnataka

The state BJP unit will screen the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address after the Union Budget on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said that screens will be installed at district and taluk centres to telecast the Budget and the subsequent address.

A series of seminars and media briefings will also be organised by the party from February 5 to 15 in all districts, he said.

Businessmen, members of chambers of commerce, economists and others will participate in the programmes. The party will also hold meetings with various beneficiaries of the Budget during the period, he said.

Following the Budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will address the media. A central minister will visit the state on February 5 to brief the Budget highlights, he added.

