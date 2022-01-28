PM, others express solidarity with Yediyurappa

PM, others express solidarity with Yediyurappa over granddaughter's death

  • Jan 28 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 02:14 ist
B S Yediyurappa (C) with granddaughter Soundarya (R) during her wedding. Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa to express condolence over the death of his granddaughter Dr Soundarya V Y on Friday.

Besides Modi, Yediyurappa received condolence messages from former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sources said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who lost his son in 2016, tweeted an emotional condolence to Yediyurappa.

“I am pained at the news of the death of the granddaughter of my long-time political companion B S Yediyurappa. I have seen and experienced the pain when grown-up children, family members pass away. I pray to God for strength to bear the pain of Soundarya’s death,” he said in a tweet.

