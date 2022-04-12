PM should look into Karnataka govt's affairs after contractor's suicide: Kharge

PM should look into Karnataka govt's affairs: Kharge

'The BJP government is ruining the state by hoodwinking the common people with claims of a double-engine government'

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2022, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 20:16 ist
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the affairs of the BJP government in Karnataka after the suicide of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil.

Reacting to the contractor's suicide, he said the PM didn't take any action even though the deceased had written to him that the government is demanding a 40 per cent kickback for civic works. Instead of keeping his eyes on Karnataka over kickback politics, Modi is under the illusion that whatever his government will do, is right, he quipped.

Also read: Death of contractor: No question of resigning, says K S Eshwarappa

The BJP government is ruining the state by hoodwinking the common people with claims of a double-engine government, he said. "When Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai came to Delhi, I had advised him to curb the kickback politics as it will bring a bad name to the state", Kharge said.

Both state and union governments didn't think of curbing corruption, the leader said, adding that the government should take immediate steps over the suicide. Kharge refused to comment on the Enforcement Directorate questioning him.

