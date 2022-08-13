PM wants winter session in new parliament building: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the construction of the new parliament building in Delhi was in its final stages, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted the winter session of the Parliament to be held in the new building itself.

“The new building of the parliament is designed in view of requirements that may arise in the next 100 years. Attention is also given to the possible increase in the number of MPs in the coming years on the basis of population. Modern technology is adopted in the new building,” he said.

Referring to Priyank Kharge’s remarks that young women should sleep with someone to get a government job in the BJP regime in the state, Joshi stated that it shows the cheap taste of Kharge and the level of his respect for women.

Indian women never accept such remarks. Kharge should have some shame to speak about corruption, as corruption was rampant in the Congress regime itself. He should also know what was the condition of the Kalyana-Karnataka region before the BJP came to power, even though the Congress was in power there for nearly 70 years, Joshi added.