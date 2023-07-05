PMGSY Housing scheme: Minister seeks beneficiary list

PMGSY Housing scheme: Minister seeks beneficiary list

The MLAs concerned should take note of this and immediately take a personal interest in finalising the list of beneficiaries, Khan said.

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 01:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has directed gram sabhas to finalise the list of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awaz Yojana (PMGSY) within a week for the construction of houses for the homeless in rural areas.

Under the Centrally sponsored scheme, 1.41 lakh houses have been allotted to the state. So far, 63,000 houses have been selected and the remaining 78,000 houses are yet to be selected.

Also Read | Indian realty sees 20% decline in PE funding in H1CY23: Report

The MLAs concerned should take note of this and immediately take a personal interest in finalising the list of beneficiaries, Khan said.

The minister said the list is not submitted though the deadline for selecting the beneficiaries under the scheme was been extended twice. The deadline to finalise the list is now July 20. "Therefore, the MLAs, who have not finalised the list so far, should take immediate action. Otherwise, the project will go back to the Centre," he said.

Also, the selection of beneficiaries for housing schemes in urban areas is to be done by a committee of MLAs and 2.90 lakh beneficiaries are to be selected under various schemes. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Housing minister
Karnataka
B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 