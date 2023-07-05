PMGSY Housing scheme: Minister seeks beneficiary list

Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has directed gram sabhas to finalise the list of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awaz Yojana (PMGSY) within a week for the construction of houses for the homeless in rural areas.

Under the Centrally sponsored scheme, 1.41 lakh houses have been allotted to the state. So far, 63,000 houses have been selected and the remaining 78,000 houses are yet to be selected.

The MLAs concerned should take note of this and immediately take a personal interest in finalising the list of beneficiaries, Khan said.

The minister said the list is not submitted though the deadline for selecting the beneficiaries under the scheme was been extended twice. The deadline to finalise the list is now July 20. "Therefore, the MLAs, who have not finalised the list so far, should take immediate action. Otherwise, the project will go back to the Centre," he said.

Also, the selection of beneficiaries for housing schemes in urban areas is to be done by a committee of MLAs and 2.90 lakh beneficiaries are to be selected under various schemes.