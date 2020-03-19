PMO asks Karnataka Medical Council to act against doctor claiming false COVID-19 cure

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) contacted the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) here on Thursday and asked it to take action against an ophthalmologist Dr Sunita Agarwal of Agarwal's Eye hospital. She claimed to have a cure for COVID-19 in a YouTube video, the PMO's office conveyed to the KMC.

Dr Veerabhadrappa H told DH, "I got a call from an officer of the PMO's office about a false claim made by Dr Sunita Agarwal regarding cure for COVID-19. It was a YouTube link about conducting a camp for public for a cure for the disease, which is false. She has taken down the video but I have informed the Ashok Nagar police station. The police said they gave permission for the camp as they had no idea what it was about. We will be sending her a notice and ask her to reply."

Such cure is not validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research or any other statutory body. "On an earlier occasion, when there was a complaint about her to the KMC regarding stem cells therapy she was summoned and her name was removed from the KMC Registry for six months," he said.

"She had previously promised a gene therapy treatment to a patient that did not turn out well for the patient. That is when we had taken her name out of the KMC Registry for six months," Veerabhadrappa added.