PMO yet to respond to 40% kickback plaint: Contractors

The state contractors' association has said that it would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the 40 per cent kickback row in the state, if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refused to meet them on the issue.

Speaking at a press meet here, contractors' association state president Kempanna said that the association had evidence to substantiate their charges that the elected representatives were demanding 40 per cent kickbacks in allotment of works in various government departments.

Most of the ministers and the MLAs are corrupt, he charged. "About six months back, we had written to the PM after the then chief minister B S Yediyurappa didn't meet them despite the association seeking his (BSY) appointment four times. However, no communication was received to this day from the PM's office, he said.

Contracts are being given to the outsiders, making the lives of local contractors miserable, he said. "Revenue Minister R Ashoka is an arrogant minister. The minister had said that the contractors are doing this at the behest of the Congress. In fact, we are fighting for our cause and not in favour of any political party, Kempanna said.

Demanding a probe into the kickback episode by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, the president said that the association would furnish all the documents if an independent probe is conducted. Bills worth about Rs 22,000 crore is pending in the state, he added

Watch latest videos by DH here: